My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan made a surprise appearance at My Chemical Romance's concert at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday night (August 30th.

My Chemical Romance have been ending their current Long Live The Black Parade Tour with a rendition of the "Bullet With Butterfly Wings" from the Smashing Pumpkins' 1995 album "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness".

When then went to perform the song in the Smashing Pumpkins hometown of Chicago on Saturday, frontman Billy Corgan made his surprise appearance to perform the song with MCR.

Earlier this month, My Chemical Romance announced that they were extending their Long Live: The Black Parade Tour with two major UK headline shows at London's iconic Wembley Stadium on July 10th and 11th, 2026.

The current North American leg runs through September 13th where it wraps in Tampa, FL. The band will then launch the South American leg in January, followed by South East Asia next spring.

