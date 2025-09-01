.

09-01-2025
Def Leppard Reveal 2026 Summer Tour Plans

Def Leppard launched a successful North American Tour this summer, but the British rock legends are already looking ahead to 2026 by revealing the details for a summer tour of their native UK and Europe.

The trek will feature support from Extreme, who joined them on select dates this summer. The tour is set to kick off on June 13th in Rattvik, SE with "an evening with Def Leppard" show and will wrap up on August 2nd in Dubai.

According to the band, "Rock Brigade Concert Club members will get first access to tickets and VIP packages tomorrow, Tuesday, September 2 at 10a. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, September 5. To join the Rock Brigade or renew your membership, visit here."

Def Leppard Live 2026
June 13 - Rattvik, SE*
June 16 - Helsinki, FI
June 19 - Zurich, CH
June 23 - Dortmund, DE
June 26 - Belfast, UK
June 28 - Glasgow, UK
June 30 - Sheffield, UK
July 02 - London, UK
July 04 - Birmingham, UK
July 06 - Manchester, UK
July 30 - Wacken, DE^
Aug 02 - Dubai, AE*

*an evening with Def Leppard
^Festival Date

