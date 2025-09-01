End It Deliver 'Wrong Side Of Heaven' Ahead of Superheaven And Blink-182 Dates

Baltimore rockers End It have released their brand new album, "Wrong Side Of Heaven," and will be hitting the road to support the effort with an extensive North American tour with run of shows supporting Superheaven followed by a headline tour.

They will kick off their live dates on with The Wrong Side Of Heaven Tour stretching from Kentucky to Washington to Baltimore and features support from Ends Of Sanity, Soul Blind, Bracewar, Raw Brigade, Ozone, Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right, Hold My Own, and Cosmic Joke. Within the tour, End It will support Blink-182 on two arena dates in Missouri.

Here is the official word on the new album: The hardcore band has built a reputation through being unapologetically outspoken, playing fast, ripping songs, and putting on an electrifying live show, and they're amping things up on their first full-length. Entering Salad Days Studio with renowned producer Brian McTernan (Turnstile, Snapcase, Hot Water Music) the band came in with a few demos and wrote the majority of the album during the two month recording process in early 2025. Taking direction from classic hardcore, thrash, and soul music, End It has crafted a 15 song magnum opus centered on "Spreading awareness of the change that's coming to Americans, personal growth, and maintaining the ethics and integrity of hardcore."

Throughout the album, the growth in End It's sonic direction is evident with every unique note and distinct riff hitting larger than ever. Vocalist Akil Godsey's lyrics not only feel like a gut punch, but serve as a point of self and world examination. From "Billion Dollar Question" - "Who must die, to keep you in your luxury?" - to "Anti-Colonial" - "A better tomorrow for you and me, forever we will scream for those unseen." Closer "Empire's Demise" has enough bounce for the moshers and delivers an impactful commentary on the current state of America. "250 years. Empires can not last. I hope the end comes quicker than that" exclaims Godsey before the song descends into swirling madness.

From tracks calling out imposters to examining the uncertain times facing the world, End It has crafted an album with impactful commentary paired with an impressive sonic output.

You can stream Wrong Side Of Heaven here and see their tour dates below:

Tour Dates:

9/6 - New York, NY @ Rough Trade Below

w/ Superheaven, Cloud Nothings, Soul Blind

9/9 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

9/10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

9/12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL -Revolution

9/13 - Tampa, FL - RItz Ybor

9/14 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

9/16 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

9/17 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground

9/19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

The Wrong Side Of Heaven Tour

9/20 - Covington, KY - Madison Live w/ Ends Of Sanity

9/22 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club w/ Ends Of Sanity, Soul Blind

9/23 - Durham, NC - Local 506 w/ Ends Of Sanity, Soul Blind

9/24 - Asheville, NC - Sly Grog Lounge w/ Ends Of Sanity, Soul Blind

9/26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater w/ Blink-182

9/27 - Kansas City, MO - T Mobile Center w/ Blink-182

9/29 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves w/ Soul Blind, Bracewar, Raw Brigade, Ozone

9/30 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger w/ Soul Blind, Bracewar, Raw Brigade, Ozone

10/1 - Austin, TX - 29th St Ballroom w/ Soul Blind, Bracewar, Raw Brigade, Ozone

10/3 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground w/ Bracewar, Raw Brigade

10/4 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole w/ Bracewar, Raw Brigade

10/5 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720 w/ Bracewar, Raw Brigade, Clique

10/6 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction w/ Bracewar, Raw Brigade, Clique

10/7 - San Francisco, CA - Neck of the Woods w/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right

10/9 - Portland, OR - High Limit Room w/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right

10/10 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project w/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right

10/12 - Boise, ID - The Shrine Basement w/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right

10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court w/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right

10/14 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive w/ Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right

10/16 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade w/ Clique, Hold My Own

10/17 - Iowa City, IA - Gabes w/ Clique, Hold My Own

10/18 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean w/ Clique, Hold My Own

10/19 - Detroit, MI - Edgemen Printing w/ Clique, Hold My Own

10/20 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck w/ Clique, Hold My Own

10/22 - Portland, ME - PHOME w/ Clique, Hold My Own, Cosmic Joke

10/23 - Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs w/ Clique, Hold My Own, Cosmic Joke

10/24 - Lakewood, NJ - Maggies Bar & Grill w/ Clique, Hold My Own, Cosmic Joke

10/26 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage w/ Clique, Hold My Own, Cosmic Joke

11/8+9 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Flyover Fest

1/10+11 - Orlando, FL @ FYA Fest

Related Stories

84 Tigers Announce New Album With 'The Crush Of It All' Video

Robert Earl Keen Announces Line Up For Homecoming Weekend

Singled Out: kylekelly's it always ends the same

Christian Hayes Streaming 'Through It All' Lyric Video

News > End It