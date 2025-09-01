In Mourning Share 'North Star' Video

Swedish melodic death metal band In Mourning celebrated the release of their new album, "The Immortal", by sharing a music video for the song "North Star".

Their camp had this to say about the song: More than a conventional release, the production fuses breathtaking animation with the raw intensity of the band's performance, creating a powerful visual statement that amplifies the song's impact.

"North Star" channels In Mourning's signature blend of crushing heaviness, progressive complexity, and emotional depth into a composition that feels both relentless and transcendent.

The interplay between the band performance and visual storytelling makes the video an immersive journey - one that underscores the song's epic scale while allowing viewers to connect directly with the musicians behind the music.

Drummer Cornelius Althammer (Ahab) said of the album, "After 15 years of being a fan of In Mourning and a friend of the people behind I can truely state that this is a new chapter of the band. I feel that the music on "The Immortal" is a more focused and concentrated version of In Mourning. A renewal without losing any features that have been making IM´s compositions so great for so many years.

"You listen, and when it´s over you wanna restart."

Related Stories

Ian Fisher Finds Solace For His Grief With 'Independence Day'

The Vibrators' Pat Collier Has Passed Away

Friends and Colleagues Remember Country Music Icon Buck Trent

In Mourning Premiere 'At The Behest Of Night' Video

News > In Mourning