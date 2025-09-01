.

In Mourning Share 'North Star' Video

09-01-2025
In Mourning Share 'North Star' Video

Swedish melodic death metal band In Mourning celebrated the release of their new album, "The Immortal", by sharing a music video for the song "North Star".

Their camp had this to say about the song: More than a conventional release, the production fuses breathtaking animation with the raw intensity of the band's performance, creating a powerful visual statement that amplifies the song's impact.

"North Star" channels In Mourning's signature blend of crushing heaviness, progressive complexity, and emotional depth into a composition that feels both relentless and transcendent.

The interplay between the band performance and visual storytelling makes the video an immersive journey - one that underscores the song's epic scale while allowing viewers to connect directly with the musicians behind the music.

Drummer Cornelius Althammer (Ahab) said of the album, "After 15 years of being a fan of In Mourning and a friend of the people behind I can truely state that this is a new chapter of the band. I feel that the music on "The Immortal" is a more focused and concentrated version of In Mourning. A renewal without losing any features that have been making IM´s compositions so great for so many years.

"You listen, and when it´s over you wanna restart."

Related Stories
In Mourning Share 'North Star' Video

Ian Fisher Finds Solace For His Grief With 'Independence Day'

The Vibrators' Pat Collier Has Passed Away

Friends and Colleagues Remember Country Music Icon Buck Trent

In Mourning Premiere 'At The Behest Of Night' Video

News > In Mourning

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

Day In Rock

Def Leppard Reveal 2026 Summer Tour Plans- Josey Scott In New Band With W.A.S.P. Icon and Tesla Cofounders- Yes Expand 'Fly From Here - Return Trip'- more

Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show- My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Guests On New Episode Of Armchair Expert Podcast- Reba McEntire Shares 'Trailblazer (Live From Music City Rodeo)' Video- more

-
Day In Pop

Carin Leon and Kacey Musgraves Team For 'Lost In Translation' Duet- Sabrina Carpenter Shares 'Tears' Video- more

Reviews

Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee

Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals

Late Summer Gift Guide

Cruise News: Sixthman's Live Loud Fest Will Sail in November

Devon Allman - The Blues Summit

Latest News

Teen Creeps Get Shrunken Down For 'Anywhere' Video

Josey Scott In New Band With W.A.S.P. Icon and Tesla Cofounders

In Mourning Share 'North Star' Video

Styx Celebrate 'Pieces Of Eight' Anniversary

End It Deliver 'Wrong Side Of Heaven' Ahead of Superheaven And Blink-182 Dates

Dylan Cotrone Shares 'Front Porch Famous' Video As 'Weekend Religion' Arrives

Def Leppard Reveal 2026 Summer Tour Plans

Yes Expand 'Fly From Here - Return Trip' For Special Super Deluxe Reissue