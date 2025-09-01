Josey Scott In New Band With W.A.S.P. Icon and Tesla Cofounders

Tesla bassist Brian Wheat revealed via social media that he has reunited with original Tesla guitarist Tommy Skeoch in Terminal, a new band that they are launching with original W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes and original Saliva frontman Josey Scott.

Wheat broke the news with an Instagram photo of himself with Tommy and he shared, "It's good to reconnect with my old pal Tommy Skeoch we're working on a new band together called "terminal" with Chris Holmes and Josey Scott from saliva.

"We look forward to presenting you with our new brand of music. No, I am not leaving Tesla I'm just starting another new band with my old friend .....also look for me and Alex with Violet breed and a lot of new exciting Tesla stuff coming up in the works Love you all B Dub"

Related Stories

Backstreet Boys & Vibee Launching Immersive Fan Experience in Las Vegas

Pierce the Veil's Vic Fuentes Gives Terminal Ill Fan Virtual Daydream

News > Terminal