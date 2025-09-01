Singled Out: Oceans On Orion's Met My Match

Modern metallers Oceans On Orion just released their new single "Met My Match", and to celebrate they tell us about the track, which is the second taste of their forthcoming album. Here is the story:
If you've ever sent a 2 a.m. text you instantly regretted, our new single Met My Match is your anthem. This isn't a breakup song - it's the wreckage after impact, the echo of the last word you wish you hadn't said, and the self-awareness that hits harder than any goodbye.
Met My Match isn't about healing. It's about admitting the damage - loudly, shamelessly, and realizing that sometimes your worst instincts are mirrored back at you. It's for fans of honesty over elegance, for anyone who's ever lost themselves loving someone who didn't feel the same.
Following What Hurts the Most, Oceans On Orion trade numbness for raw exposure. This song has that all-in guy-liner pop-punk energy we miss from the 2000s, combined with our signature 80s flair, punchy lyrics, and more heartbreak than is age-appropriate. Fast, catchy, and desperate, with djent-heavy guitars tearing through the polished façade.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
