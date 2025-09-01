.

Styx Celebrate 'Pieces Of Eight' Anniversary

Styx took to social media this morning (September 1st) to mark the 47th anniversary of their "Pieces Of Eight" album, which spawned the hits "Renegade", "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)," and "Sing For The Day".

The band had this to say, "47 years ago today, #PiecesOfEight was released and forever cemented its place in our history. The album became our second consecutive multi-platinum smash and climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard Top 200.

"Produced by the band and recorded at Paragon Studios in Chicago, Pieces of Eight showcased Styx at the height of their creativity and power. Its iconic Hipgnosis cover art and timeless songs have made it a cornerstone of our catalog and a favorite for generations of fans.

"To this day, tracks from Pieces of Eight remain highlights of our live shows, especially Renegade which has taken on a life of its own well beyond the stage. Thank you for keeping the spirit of this album alive for nearly five decades. Here's to Pieces of Eight!"

