Styx Celebrate 'Pieces Of Eight' Anniversary

Styx took to social media this morning (September 1st) to mark the 47th anniversary of their "Pieces Of Eight" album, which spawned the hits "Renegade", "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)," and "Sing For The Day".
The band had this to say, "47 years ago today, #PiecesOfEight was released and forever cemented its place in our history. The album became our second consecutive multi-platinum smash and climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard Top 200.
"Produced by the band and recorded at Paragon Studios in Chicago, Pieces of Eight showcased Styx at the height of their creativity and power. Its iconic Hipgnosis cover art and timeless songs have made it a cornerstone of our catalog and a favorite for generations of fans.
"To this day, tracks from Pieces of Eight remain highlights of our live shows, especially Renegade which has taken on a life of its own well beyond the stage. Thank you for keeping the spirit of this album alive for nearly five decades. Here's to Pieces of Eight!"
Styx Deliver Their New Masterpiece 'Circling From Above'
STYX Announce New Album 'Circling From Above'
Styx and Kevin Cronin Band To Play Full Albums On Summer Tour
STYX Announce Rockin' in Paradise With Their Friends
Def Leppard Reveal 2026 Summer Tour Plans- Josey Scott In New Band With W.A.S.P. Icon and Tesla Cofounders- Yes Expand 'Fly From Here - Return Trip'- more
Cyndi Lauper Joined By Cher, John Legend, Joni Mitchell At Final Show- My Chemical Romance Jam Smashing Pumpkins Classic With Billy Corgan- more
Jason Aldean Guests On New Episode Of Armchair Expert Podcast- Reba McEntire Shares 'Trailblazer (Live From Music City Rodeo)' Video- more
Carin Leon and Kacey Musgraves Team For 'Lost In Translation' Duet- Sabrina Carpenter Shares 'Tears' Video- more
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Cruise News: Sixthman's Live Loud Fest Will Sail in November
Devon Allman - The Blues Summit
Teen Creeps Get Shrunken Down For 'Anywhere' Video
Josey Scott In New Band With W.A.S.P. Icon and Tesla Cofounders
In Mourning Share 'North Star' Video
Styx Celebrate 'Pieces Of Eight' Anniversary
End It Deliver 'Wrong Side Of Heaven' Ahead of Superheaven And Blink-182 Dates
Dylan Cotrone Shares 'Front Porch Famous' Video As 'Weekend Religion' Arrives
Def Leppard Reveal 2026 Summer Tour Plans
Yes Expand 'Fly From Here - Return Trip' For Special Super Deluxe Reissue