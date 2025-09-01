Yes Expand 'Fly From Here - Return Trip' For Special Super Deluxe Reissue

Prog rock legends Yes have announced that they will be releasing a special Super Deluxe Edition of their 2018 album "Fly From Here - Return Trip", their alternate take on their 2011 album "Fly From Here".

The new 2025 versions will be released on November 28th and will include a 1CD, 2LP (In a Tip on Sleeve) and an exclusive Super Deluxe Edition Blu Ray featuring a new Atmos mix by Richard Whittaker.

The Vinyl and CD will also feature an exclusive instrumental mix of "Fly From Here" as a bonus track. The band shared these details: YES recorded the original version of 'Fly from Here' during breaks in touring in 2010 and 2011, during which they enlisted former YES frontman Trevor Horn as producer. The alternative version of the album titled 'Fly from Here - Return Trip' features the classic 'Drama' era line-up who were reunited in 2018 to create a new version featuring all new vocals from Trevor Horn plus new instrumental parts, alongside a more organic mix highlighting Chris Squire's unique voice and bass contributions as well as additional parts from Steve Howe and Geoff Downes.

The original album was released on 25 March 2018 during the band's 50th anniversary tour and includes the six-part title track, the full version of Hour of Need, and album outtake 'Don't Take No for An Answer'. Pre-orders are available here

Related Stories

Nothing More Spark Debate With 'Existential Dread' Video

Legendary Yes Guitarist Steve Howe Announces Special Reissues

Kameron Marlowe's 'Seventeen' Lands At Country Radio

Ray Stevens Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Heart Attack

News > Yes