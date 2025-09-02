blur Expand The Great Escape For 30th Anniversary

blur have announced that they are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their "The Great Escape" album this year by releasing a special brand new Half Speed Mastered Double-Disc Colored Vinyl Edition that will be out December 12th.
Nasty Little Man sent over these details: The Great Escape (30th Anniversary Edition) features the 15-track standard album (Disc One); as well as a collection of rare B-sides and bonus tracks (Disc Two) from the album era, several of which are previously unreleased on vinyl; available on yellow and turquoise vinyl and beautifully housed in a gatefold cover sleeve featuring all-new expanded artwork by artist and designer Tony Hung.
Released to widespread critical acclaim on September 11th 1995, The Great Escape is blur's fourth studio album, the follow-up to Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree's international breakthrough release, Parklife (1994). Featuring a run of hit singles - "Country House," "The Universal," "Stereotypes," and "Charmless Man"- The Great Escape debuted at #1 on the UK Album Charts and went on to achieve triple Platinum status in the UK. The four singles have combined UK sales of over 1.8m, with over 61m YouTube views and combined global streams of 335m+ to date.
A brand new 5-piece capsule collection of new bespoke merch by Tony Hung to mark the 30th anniversary of The Great Escape will launch on December 12th. To pre order, visit the blur store.
The complete track listing for The Great Escape (30th Anniversary Edition) is:
DISC 1 (yellow vinyl):
Side A:
Stereotypes
Country House
Best Days
Charmless Man
Fade Away
Top Man
The Universal
Side B:
Mr. Robinson's Quango
He Thought Of Cars
It Could Be You
Arnold Same
Globe Alone
Dan Abnormal
Entertain Me
Yuko and Hiro
DISC 2 (turquoise vinyl):
* denotes tracks previously unreleased on vinyl
Side A:
One Born Every Minute
Ultranol*
Tame
No Monsters In Me*
To The End (La Comedie) (featuring Françoise Hardy)*
Side B:
The Horror
Ludwig*
A Song*
St Louis*
The Man Who Left Himself
Eine Kleine Lift Music
