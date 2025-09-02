Metallica Stream 1995 UK Performance Video Of 'Breadfan'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a 1995 performance of its cover of the Budgie classic, "Breadfan", as featured on the recent-released remastered edition of its 1996 album, "Load."
The song - which was captured from an August 26, 1995 concert at Donington Park in Castle Donington, England - appears on the expanded "Load" package, which is available in multiple formats, including standard 180g 2LP, CD, cassette, and digital (including a Spatial Audio mix using Atmos), a 3CD Expanded Edition, and, a Remastered Deluxe Box Set edition dubbed "The Whole Kitchen Sink"; it includes more than 10 lbs of content across six pieces of vinyl, 15 CDs, four DVDs, a 128-page book, and reproduced memorabilia.
The Limited-Edition Deluxe Box Set includes, as the band likes to say, "the whole kitchen sink." This one-time pressing is jam-packed with exclusives, starting with six slabs of vinyl. Included are the remastered Load album on 180g double vinyl, a "Mama Said" picture disc, and Loadapalooza '96, a 140g triple album recorded live during our Lollapalooza headlining run at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on August 4, 1996. There are 15 CDs, from remastered Load to 245 never-before-released tracks, including riffs, floor takes, demos and rough mixes, B-Sides and rarities, and tons of live material. But that's not all! Four DVDs include behind-the-scenes, in-studio and live footage, on-air and television appearances, the band's Polar Beach Party visit to Tuktoyaktuk, Canada, and more. To complete the experience, immerse yourself in memorabilia including a pack of 14 Rorschach Test cards, a Pushead patch, an 11x17 Lollapalooza poster, a Rolling Stone cover reproduction, a 5-pack of guitar/bass picks, lyric sheets, two laminated tour passes, and a deluxe 128-page book filled with unreleased photos and stories from those who were there.
Launched with the lead single, "Until It Sleeps", the band's sixth studio record originally delivered the outfit its second straight US No. 1 and sold more than 5 million copies in the region.
Get updated tour details and stream the 1995 performance video of "Breadfan" here.
