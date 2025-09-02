Singled Out: American Television's You Are Not Alone

American Television are gearing up to release their new EP "You Are Not Alone", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the title track and new single from the effort. Here is the story:

Our new single, "You Are Not Alone," started as a chorus that our guitarist Chris brought to the band. He joined American Television about two years ago, after not having played in a band in quite some time. As he started playing shows, he was impressed by the scene and the community that we call home, especially at places like FEST in Gainesville and Pouzza Fest in Montreal.

These large- and small-scale gatherings of people who think and feel like you do can be so invigorating as the world seems to get worse every day in some new, unforeseen way. We wanted to write a song about the power of music to inspire you in the moment or to transport you to a better place and time. Inspired by songs like Operation Ivy - Sound System, Frank Turner - I Still Believe, and Bouncing Souls - Private Radio, we also wanted to highlight the connections that music can create in our lives.

The album art also plays on the idea of breaking down isolation and coming together. Two kids share a tin can phone conversation across a desolate street. Is it post-apocalyptic, or is it just 2025? The back of the album shows them abandoning their makeshift device and running off to play together. Sebas from Sterio Design took that concept and knocked it out of the park with the art and layout.

