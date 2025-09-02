.

The Sex Pistols Cancel North American Tour Due To Injury

The Sex Pistols' Steve Jones has broken his wrist, which has forced the band to cancel their North American Tour that was to feature Frank Carter fronting band veterans Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Jones.

The trek was scheduled to kick off on September 16th in Dallas, TX and run through October 16th in Los Angeles and was set to feature the group performing their legendary "Never Mind The Bollocks" album. The rescheduled dates will be announced once Jones has time to recover from his injury.

Jones shared, : "I've got some good news and bad news. What do you want first? Okay, the bad news: I've broken my wrist, so unfortunately we won't be doing any shows for a while.

"The good news is the surgeon said I will be back playing guitar in the not-too-distant future. The other good news is I'll be 70 tomorrow! God bless, and God save the wrist."

