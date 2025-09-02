The Sex Pistols' Steve Jones has broken his wrist, which has forced the band to cancel their North American Tour that was to feature Frank Carter fronting band veterans Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Jones.
The trek was scheduled to kick off on September 16th in Dallas, TX and run through October 16th in Los Angeles and was set to feature the group performing their legendary "Never Mind The Bollocks" album. The rescheduled dates will be announced once Jones has time to recover from his injury.
Jones shared, : "I've got some good news and bad news. What do you want first? Okay, the bad news: I've broken my wrist, so unfortunately we won't be doing any shows for a while.
"The good news is the surgeon said I will be back playing guitar in the not-too-distant future. The other good news is I'll be 70 tomorrow! God bless, and God save the wrist."
The Damned, Sex Pistols Lead Riot Fest 2025 Late Night Aftershows
Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup
The Sex Pistols Plot First North American Tour In Over 20 Years
Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Slipknot, A7X Lead Rock For People Lineup
The Sex Pistols Cancel North American Tour Due To Injury- The Who Announce Massive 'Who Are You' Super Deluxe Edition- Oasis Conquer America- Saliva- more
Def Leppard Reveal 2026 Summer Tour Plans- Yes Expand 'Fly From Here - Return Trip' For Special Super Deluxe Reissue- more
Russell Dickerson Shares Round 1 of RUSSELLMANIA Tour 2026 Dates- Clay Walker Leads Troubadour Festival- Earl Scruggs Music Festival Draws Record Turnout- more
Stray Kids Top Billboard 200 And Break Records With 'KARMA'- Zara Larsson Share North American Tour Plans- Miguel Celebrating 40th Birthday With New Album- more
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Cruise News: Sixthman's Live Loud Fest Will Sail in November
Devon Allman - The Blues Summit
Young the Giant Unplug For 'In The Open Volume One'
The Sex Pistols Cancel North American Tour Due To Injury
Cold's Lindsay Manfredi Publishing Memoir Next Week
State Champs Share 'Common Sense'
Aitis Band Declare 'He's Great' With New Video
Billy Corgan Hosts Machina Weekend At Madame Zuzu's Tea Shop
Oasis Conquer America With North American Reunion Tour
Ben Quad Share 'It's Just A Title' Video