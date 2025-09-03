Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault For Wildflower's 30th Anniversary

The Tom Petty estate have announced that they have opened their vault to share previously unreleased live footage to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his acclaimed "Wildflowers" album.
They shared the following details: "In celebration of the 30th anniversary of 'Wildflowers' and as a special gift to Petty's loyal fans, the Estate is opening the Wildflowers vault to share a trove of never-before-seen performance footage from the Wildflowers era.
"The rare footage can be accessed via Tom Petty's free, exclusive fan club, Tom Petty Nation, over the next few months-join the Fan Club now at https://www.tompetty.com/pages/fanclub-join
"The first video, 'Crawling Back To You' from the 1995 Dogs With Wings tour rehearsals, is available now for early-access exclusively via the Official Fan Club. #Wildflowers30"
