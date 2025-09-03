Triumph To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

(hennemusic) Triumph is among the 2025 honorees that will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame this fall. The trio of Rik Emmett, Mike Levine and Gil Moore will be honored during the first of two events by the national, non-profit organization that is dedicated to honouring and celebrating Canadian songwriters and those who've dedicated their lives to the legacy of music.

Billed as The Legends Series, an October 17 event at the Meridian Arts Centre in Toronto will recognize Triumph, Andy Kim, Ian Thomas, Jane Siberry and Gino Vannelli, while a November 17 event at Espace St-Denis in Montreal, QC will honor Kate & Anna McGarrigle, François Cousineau, Michel Pagliaro and Florent Vollant.

The lineup represents a rich cross-section of Canadian music history, from chart-topping hits and folk traditions to rock anthems, studio cabaret, and groundbreaking francophone and Indigenous voices. Together, they exemplify the depth, diversity, and enduring impact of Canadian songwriting.

"This year's Legends embody the values that define Canadian songwriting: artistic courage, cultural contribution, and storytelling that transcends genre and language," says Nick Fedor, Executive Director, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. "The Legends Series is more than an awards show-it's a national stage for celebrating legacy, inspiring the next generation, and elevating the role of the songwriter in our cultural identity."

Following the celebrations in Toronto and Montreal, the Class of 2025 inductees will be indelibly honoured at the CSHF's permanent location at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre in Calgary, which features exclusive artifacts and one-of-a-kind memorabilia celebrating Canada's greatest songwriters and inductees.

Formed in Mississauga, ON as a four-piece outfit in 1975, it was the addition of guitarist Rik Emmett to the lineup a few months later that led to Triumph re-launching as a trio that would see the release of a self-titled debut album in 1976 before 1977's follow-up, "Rock & Roll Machine", began to gain some attention from US radio.

Triumph would go on to release 9 studio albums ahead of Emmett's departure in 1988; a tenth record, 1992's "Edge Of Excess", rounded out the catalogue before the group essentially disbanded the following year.

Get more details and stream the official video for "Magic Power" here.

Related Stories

Earl Scruggs Music Festival Draws Record Turnout

Foxy Shazam Recruit Corey Feldman For 'You Know My Name'

Bowling For Soup Announce A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live)! Album

Ana Popovic Leads The New Blues Festival IX Lineup

News > Triumph

Share this article: