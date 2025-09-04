Korn drummer Ray Luzier and legendary bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs, David Lee Roth) joined Kalamity Kills for a special tribute cover of the Ozzy Osbourne classic "I Don't Know".
C Squared Music sent over these details: The idea for the tribute was sparked after the band witnessed Ozzy's final performance at the Back to the Beginning Concert in Birmingham, England. Deeply moved, Kalamity Kills set out to honor the icon who shaped so much of their musical DNA.
Guitarist Jamey Perrenot, whose playing is deeply influenced by the late, great Randy Rhoads, infused this version of "I Don't Know" with both reverence and fire. Fans of Ozzy will also hear subtle nods to other classics woven throughout: a sonic Easter egg hunt for the diehards.
The release also comes with news that the Expanded Edition of Kalamity Kills will be available on September 9, 2025. This edition will include brand-new tracks, alternate mixes, and exclusive content on CD in limited quantities. A candy apple red vinyl edition is set to follow in April 2026.
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set- Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute- more
Queen's Brian May Rocks 'Could Have Been Me' With The Struts- mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video- Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault- Nine Inch Nails- more
Parmalee Launching The Feels Like Home Tour- Thomas Rhett Expanding 'About A Woman' For Deluxe Edition- Dierks Bentley and The Band Loula- more
Watch Dave Stewart Perform 'Dave Does Dylan' on PBS- d4vd Delivers 'Locked & Loaded (Official Fortnite Anthem)'- sombr's Tour Upgrades and Sells Out- more
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante Team Up For 'End Of You
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set
Naked Raygun, Alkaline Trio, and Screeching Weasel Lead Riot Fest's 20th Anniversary Shows
Boz Scaggs Taking 'Detour' With First New Album in 7 Years
The Veer Union Return With 'Caught In The Crossfire' Video
The Happy Fits Share Immersive 'Black Hole' Video
DED Preview 'RESENT' Album With 'Purpose: Be Myself' Video
Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna To Host Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's New Podcast