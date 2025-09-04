Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute

Korn drummer Ray Luzier and legendary bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs, David Lee Roth) joined Kalamity Kills for a special tribute cover of the Ozzy Osbourne classic "I Don't Know".

C Squared Music sent over these details: The idea for the tribute was sparked after the band witnessed Ozzy's final performance at the Back to the Beginning Concert in Birmingham, England. Deeply moved, Kalamity Kills set out to honor the icon who shaped so much of their musical DNA.

Guitarist Jamey Perrenot, whose playing is deeply influenced by the late, great Randy Rhoads, infused this version of "I Don't Know" with both reverence and fire. Fans of Ozzy will also hear subtle nods to other classics woven throughout: a sonic Easter egg hunt for the diehards.

The release also comes with news that the Expanded Edition of Kalamity Kills will be available on September 9, 2025. This edition will include brand-new tracks, alternate mixes, and exclusive content on CD in limited quantities. A candy apple red vinyl edition is set to follow in April 2026.

