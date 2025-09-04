The Allman Brothers Band Museum Coming To Horseshoe Festival

The Allman Brothers Band have announced that The Big House Museum is coming to the Betts' Horseshoe Festival in Jackson Hole, WY on September 12th and 13th.
Here is the official word: Gibson Presents: The Allman Brothers Band Museum. Step inside a one-of-a-kind festival experience celebrating the legacy of Southern rock pioneers, The Allman Brothers Band. Straight from Macon, GA, The Big House-the band's original home and now a museum-brings a rich collection of iconic instruments, personal artifacts, rare photos, and memorabilia that offer a window into the band's daily lives and creative journey. Many of their most beloved songs were born within these very walls.
As part of this special activation, don't miss the Petting Zoo, an interactive space designed to spark curiosity and connection through music. Participants can touch, hold, and play similar guitars that the Allman Brothers played to get a feel for how they work and sound. Whether you're a seasoned player or a total beginner, this hands-on exhibit invites everyone to explore the joy of making music.
Come be inspired, learn, and play! OPENS at 10AM FRI & SAT https://www.horseshoemusicfestival.com/
Ninth Annual Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Announced
Devon Allman Delivering 'The Blues Summit' This Week
Devon Allman To Share Two Songs From The Blues Summit This Week
Allman Betts Band's Johnny Stachela Shares 'Pills & Liquor'
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set- Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute- more
Queen's Brian May Rocks 'Could Have Been Me' With The Struts- mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video- Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault- Nine Inch Nails- more
Parmalee Launching The Feels Like Home Tour- Thomas Rhett Expanding 'About A Woman' For Deluxe Edition- Dierks Bentley and The Band Loula- more
Watch Dave Stewart Perform 'Dave Does Dylan' on PBS- d4vd Delivers 'Locked & Loaded (Official Fortnite Anthem)'- sombr's Tour Upgrades and Sells Out- more
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante Team Up For 'End Of You
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set
Naked Raygun, Alkaline Trio, and Screeching Weasel Lead Riot Fest's 20th Anniversary Shows
Boz Scaggs Taking 'Detour' With First New Album in 7 Years
The Veer Union Return With 'Caught In The Crossfire' Video
The Happy Fits Share Immersive 'Black Hole' Video
DED Preview 'RESENT' Album With 'Purpose: Be Myself' Video
Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna To Host Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's New Podcast