The Allman Brothers Band Museum Coming To Horseshoe Festival

The Allman Brothers Band have announced that The Big House Museum is coming to the Betts' Horseshoe Festival in Jackson Hole, WY on September 12th and 13th.

Here is the official word: Gibson Presents: The Allman Brothers Band Museum. Step inside a one-of-a-kind festival experience celebrating the legacy of Southern rock pioneers, The Allman Brothers Band. Straight from Macon, GA, The Big House-the band's original home and now a museum-brings a rich collection of iconic instruments, personal artifacts, rare photos, and memorabilia that offer a window into the band's daily lives and creative journey. Many of their most beloved songs were born within these very walls.

As part of this special activation, don't miss the Petting Zoo, an interactive space designed to spark curiosity and connection through music. Participants can touch, hold, and play similar guitars that the Allman Brothers played to get a feel for how they work and sound. Whether you're a seasoned player or a total beginner, this hands-on exhibit invites everyone to explore the joy of making music.

Come be inspired, learn, and play! OPENS at 10AM FRI & SAT https://www.horseshoemusicfestival.com/

