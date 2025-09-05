Behind The Album: The Rods' 'Wild Dogs Unchained'

The Rods just released their new album "Wild Dogs Unchained" and to celebrate David "Rock" Feinstein (guitar/vocals) is providing a track-by-track look at the new record.

EYES OF A DREAMER: This song is about people wanting to fulfill their dreams; never to worry how big your dreams are, or how hard it may be to achieve them. Even through tough times, be persistent and continue with determination to make your dreams in life reality.

ROCK AND ROLL FEVER: This song is about musicians who are strong-willed and live for their music. Music to these individuals, as well as fans, becomes like a drug to them. It's an addiction. It makes you feel good making the music and listening to the music. It makes the fans feel good, as well as the performers playing the music. Everybody's got the "fever."

MIRROR MIRROR: This song is about looking at yourself. What do you think of yourself? What kind of person do you think you are? What kind of person should you be? Look in the mirror, "Are you evil or divine?"

TEARS FOR THE INNOCENT: This song is about senseless war, and the innocent people that die because of it. We cry for those innocent people and feel sorry for what they have lost. Their homes, their land, their lives.

WILD DOGS UNCHAINED: Carl Canedy is the writer of this particular song, but I think I can speak for him in saying that this song is about fighting to be free. It pertains to all people. Fight for your freedom.

TIME TO ROCK: For a rock musician, it is always "Time to Rock." It's anticipating an event or concert that you will be playing at. The excitement, the lights, the electrify in the air. It's always a rush when it's "Time to Rock."

RUN RUN RUN: This song is about being free. Casting your fate to the wind. More like a biker anthem. A feeling that I think most of us would like to feel sometime. To know the feeling of what it's like to really be free.

WORLD ON FIRE: Inspired by the state that our world is in right now. Wars, hunger, homelessness. It's about having faith that our world will get better and asking, "What can we do to help make that happen?"

MAKE ME A BELIEVER: This song is about perseverance. No matter how hard things get in life, to stand up and do what is needed to make things better. To be a believer and to always fight for what is right.

HURRICANE: This song is about a car called "Hurricane" owned by an eager person who is possessed with the idea that his car is the best, fastest car on the street. "Hurricane" is always ready for a challenge.

