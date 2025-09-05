.

The Who Reveal Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates

09-05-2025
The Who Reveal Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates

The Who have announced rescheduled dates for the two "The Song is Over" North American Farewell Tour stops in Philadelphia and Atlantic City that were postponed due to an illness within the band.

According an update from the band this morning via social media, the Philadelphia show that was originally scheduled for August 21st will now be taking place on Wednesday, September 10th at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The have also rescheduled their August 23rd concert at the Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City to Friday September 12th. They advise that "Purchased tickets for the original shows are valid for these dates."

Related Stories
The Who Reveal Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates

Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs

Jenna Paulette Reveals New Single 'Steady'

Cold's Lindsay Manfredi Publishing Memoir Next Week

The Who Announce Massive 'Who Are You' Super Deluxe Edition

News > The Who

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

Day In Rock

Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Babymetal- Slipknot- PRESIDENT- more

Queen's Brian May Rocks 'Could Have Been Me' With The Struts- mgk Shares 'Tell Me Whats Up' Video- Tom Petty Estate Open The Vault- Nine Inch Nails- more

Day In Country

NEEDTOBREATHE And The Red Clay Strays Share 'Momma Loves Me'- Parmalee Launching The Feels Like Home Tour- Thomas Rhett- more

-
Day In Pop

Miguel Surprises Fans With 'New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)'- SG Lewis Streaming New Album 'Anemoia'- Lola Young Gets Grungy With 'Spiders'- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field

Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland

Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee

Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals

Late Summer Gift Guide

Latest News

LOLO Unleashes 'American Zombie' Video

Eric Clapton's 'Journeyman' Remastered And Expanded For Reissue

Of Monsters and Men Streaming Two New Songs

Staytus Delivers Sean Beavan Produced 'Heart Attack'

Behind The Album: The Rods' 'Wild Dogs Unchained'

The Who Reveal Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates

Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs

Five Finger Death Punch Team With Babymetal For 'The End'