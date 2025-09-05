The Who Reveal Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates

The Who have announced rescheduled dates for the two "The Song is Over" North American Farewell Tour stops in Philadelphia and Atlantic City that were postponed due to an illness within the band.
According an update from the band this morning via social media, the Philadelphia show that was originally scheduled for August 21st will now be taking place on Wednesday, September 10th at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.
The have also rescheduled their August 23rd concert at the Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City to Friday September 12th. They advise that "Purchased tickets for the original shows are valid for these dates."
