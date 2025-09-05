Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs

Trans-Siberian Orchestra touring vocalist Gabriela Rae took to social media to share the big news with fans that she will be taking part in an all-star tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during the MTV VMA Awards this weekend.

Rae says that she will be joining a lineup that includes Yungblud, and members of Aerosmith and Extreme to pay tribute to the legendary Black Sabbath icon who passed away earlier this year.

She wrote, "I am honored and quite honestly... still in denial.... to share that I will be joining Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Yungblud & Nuno Bettencourt to honor the one and only Ozzy Osborne [sic] at the MTV VMAs!

"I'll be putting my heart and soul into them BGVs all in the name of honoring the legacy that is and will forever be...the Prince of Darkness.

"Airing live on CBS this Sunday night! Don't miss it!"

