Glenn Hughes Shares 'My Alibi' Visualizer As 'Chosen' Arrives

Former Deep Purple icon Glenn Hughes has released his new studio album 'Chosen,' and also shared a visualizer video for the new album's focus track "My Alibi."

He said of the track, "From the start of my career, all the way through, to the present moment, I've always had a strong desire to write groove-oriented songs. It's who I am, and I firmly believe that grooves are extremely relevant in all genres of music..."

Glenn said of the album, "Songwriting is deeply personal to me, and l generally write and record when I have something to say. It's been nine years since I recorded my last solo album, 'Resonate.' There have been recordings and collaborations with other artists since 2016.

"When writing 'Chosen,' I went back to my life drawing board, writing about the human condition, love, hope, faith, and acceptance. I write about how I feel on the inside and not externally. My life is lived from within, in the present moment. It's an album of soul food, and I've never been so grateful, right here, on planet earth. Music is the healer!"

