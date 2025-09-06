Ozzy Osbourne Diary Of A Madman Bandmates Reunite To Cover The Who's The Real Me

Members of Ozzy Osbourne's 'Diary Of The Madman' touring band have reunited to back-up Rick Hughes (Sword/Saints & Sinners) on his new cover of The Who's classic hit "The Real Me".
The cover is the first taste of Hughes' forthcoming album, "Redemption", which will be released on October 24th and was produced by John Webster (Aerosmith, Motley Crue, AC/DC).
"The Real Me" cover features Brad Gillis on guitar, Rudy Sarzo on bass and Tommy Aldridge on drums, who were all part of the Ozzy's band for the final leg of the "Diary Of The Madman" tour back in 1982, following the tragic death of Randy Rhoads.
"'The Real Me' stands as a cornerstone of my album 'Redemption'," says Rick. "As a lifelong fan of The Who, I wanted to pay tribute to the golden age of '70s rock. To capture that spirit, I brought together a true supergroup with Tommy Aldridge, Rudy Sarzo and Brad Gillis, a unique moment where legends unite to breathe new life into a classic."
The new album will also feature guest appreances from The Doors legendary guitarist Robby Krieger, and Lee Aaron, Amy Keys (Ringo Starr, Phil Collins, TOTO, Sting, Stevie Wonder), rising guitar hot shot Jacob Deraps, as well as Rick's sister Lulu Hughes.
