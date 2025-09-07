Robert Plant Releases New Saving Grace Single 'Chevrolet'

(hennemusic) Robert Plant has released "Chevrolet", as the latest preview to his forthcoming album with Saving Grace. The song - a reimagined rendition of a 1930 Memphis Minnie song named "Can I Do It For You" - follows a cover of Low's "Everybody's Song" and a version of the traditional "Gospel Plow" as the third preview to the album, which sees the singer - who first teamed up with the group in 2019 for a series of surprise gigs in small venues across England, Wales, and Ireland - introduce the group's first studio record six years later.

The lineup features Plant, vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown. "We laugh a lot, really. I think that suits me. I like laughing," says Plant. "You know, I can't find any reason to be too serious about anything. I'm not jaded. The sweetness of the whole thing ... These are sweet people and they are playing out all the stuff that they could never get out before. They have become unique stylists and together they seem to have landed in a most interesting place."

Due September 26 via Nonesuch Records and produced by Plant and the band, "Saving Grace" was recorded between April 2019 and January 2025 in the Cotswolds and on the Welsh Borders, where they breathed fresh life into a collection of century-old music.

Stream the new single "Chevrolet" here.

