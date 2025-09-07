Robert Plant Releases New Saving Grace Single 'Chevrolet'

(hennemusic) Robert Plant has released "Chevrolet", as the latest preview to his forthcoming album with Saving Grace. The song - a reimagined rendition of a 1930 Memphis Minnie song named "Can I Do It For You" - follows a cover of Low's "Everybody's Song" and a version of the traditional "Gospel Plow" as the third preview to the album, which sees the singer - who first teamed up with the group in 2019 for a series of surprise gigs in small venues across England, Wales, and Ireland - introduce the group's first studio record six years later.
The lineup features Plant, vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown. "We laugh a lot, really. I think that suits me. I like laughing," says Plant. "You know, I can't find any reason to be too serious about anything. I'm not jaded. The sweetness of the whole thing ... These are sweet people and they are playing out all the stuff that they could never get out before. They have become unique stylists and together they seem to have landed in a most interesting place."
Due September 26 via Nonesuch Records and produced by Plant and the band, "Saving Grace" was recorded between April 2019 and January 2025 in the Cotswolds and on the Welsh Borders, where they breathed fresh life into a collection of century-old music.
Stream the new single "Chevrolet" here.
Robert Plant Releases New Saving Grace Single 'Gospel Plough'
Robert Plant's New Band Saving Grace Announce Debut Album
Robert Plant And Saving Grace Announce Headline Tour
Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Tour and Debut Song Release
Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Babymetal- Slipknot- PRESIDENT- more
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set- Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute- more
Tyler Hubbard Joins Graham Barham For 'Whiskey Rain'- Brantley Gilbert Shares 'Want You Back'- Cameron Whitcomb Streaming 'The Hard Way- Chase Rice- more
Lizzo Surprise Releases New Mixtape- Don Toliver Shares New Single 'Tiramisu'- The Kid LAROI Surprises Fans With 'A Cold Play'- more
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Sites and Sounds: September Music Festivals
Rick Wakeman Completing Album Trilogy With 'Melancholia'
Skold Shares 'All The $ In The World'
LEPROUS To Deliver 'An Evening Of Atonement'
The Modbeats Share A love letter to the golden age of rock and Roll With Debut Album
McMillin Shares New Song 'Falling Out of Falling in Love'
The Who To Rock Chicago One Last Time
Robert Plant Releases New Saving Grace Single 'Chevrolet'
FM Celebrate 'Brotherhood' Album Release With 'Time Waits For No One' Visualizer