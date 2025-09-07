The Who To Rock Chicago One Last Time

Rock legends took to social media this morning (September 7th) to point out that they will be performing in Chicago for the last time tonight when they take the stage at the United Center, as part of their "The Song is Over North American Farewell Tour.
The band shared, "Tonight marks a monumental evening for fans as The Who take the stage one final time at the United Center in Chicago. This farewell concert is more than just a show-it's a celebration of decades of groundbreaking music, raw energy, and the spirit of rock and roll that The Who defined in spades.
"For so many, this is a once-in-a-lifetime moment to witness Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend close out an era in the city that has always welcomed them with open arms.
"Tonight is about honouring a legacy that changed music forever. Let's make this goodbye one for the ages. The Who's special guest is Joe Bonamassa. See you tonight, Chicago!!
