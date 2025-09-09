Fit For An Autopsy Unleash 'It Comes For You' Video

Fit For An Autopsy have just released a brand new standalone single, entitled 'It Comes For You'. Along with the track, they have shared a Eric Richter at Channel 13 Productions created music video.
Will Putney had this to say about the new song, "An aggressive offering from our camp felt like an appropriate response to the current climate of class disparity and political overreach.
"Sometimes I feel like we're beating a dead horse over here but it's important to consistently remind the listener to remain intolerant of such authoritarian rule. Believe it or not, but one day, it comes for you."
Fit For An Autopsy Preview North American Tour With 'Lower Purpose' Live Video
Caliban Recruit Joe Bad For 'Dear Suffering'
Fit For An Autopsy Deliver 'Red Horizon' Video As New Album Released
Fit For An Autopsy Deliver 'Lower Purpose' Video
Why Wolfgang Van Halen Pulled Out Of Ozzy's Final Concert- Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots And Mumford & Sons To Headline Innings Festival 2026- Paul McCartney- more
Static-X Expand 'Wisconsin Death Trip' For 25th Anniversary Box Set- Korn's Ray Luzier and Billy Sheehan Join Kalamity Kills For Ozzy Osbourne Tribute- more
Jon Pardi's Holiday Tradition Returns With The Christmas Shows- Josh Ross' 'Hate How You Look' No. 1 Added At Country Radio- Rhett Miller Shares 'All For You'- more
Drowning Pool Rock 'Bodies' With Offset On The Tonight Show- Poppy To Livestream They’re All Around Us Tour Stop- Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour- more
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Live: Close Enemies and Winger Rock Chicagoland
Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee
Wolf Alice Recruit Lucy Boynton For 'Just Two Girls' Video
L7 Reveal Full Lineup For 40th Birthday Bash
Juliana Hatfield Shares Shares 'Scratchers' Video
AFI Share 'Holy Visions' With New Video
The Mommyheads Share Video For Title Track To New Album 'No Quietus'
SPEED Announce ALL MY ANGELS EP With 'PEACE' Video
Coney Hatch Expand Debut Album For Special Reissue
Why Wolfgang Van Halen Pulled Out Of Ozzy's Final Concert