Fit For An Autopsy Unleash 'It Comes For You' Video

Fit For An Autopsy have just released a brand new standalone single, entitled 'It Comes For You'. Along with the track, they have shared a Eric Richter at Channel 13 Productions created music video.

Will Putney had this to say about the new song, "An aggressive offering from our camp felt like an appropriate response to the current climate of class disparity and political overreach.

"Sometimes I feel like we're beating a dead horse over here but it's important to consistently remind the listener to remain intolerant of such authoritarian rule. Believe it or not, but one day, it comes for you."

