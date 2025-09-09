Nevertel And Sleep Theory 'Break The Silence'

Nevertel have teamed up with Sleep Theory for their new single and video "Break The Silence". The track comes from Nevertel's forthcoming album "Start Again", which arrives this Friday, September 12th.
"'Break The Silence' is a song about being fed up with constantly getting taken advantage of, stepped on, and overlooked," Nevertel shared. "We all know or have known someone in life that has treated you like crap, made you feel small, or pushed you to the breaking point.
"When this happens with someone you love, it can be hard to address the problem out of fear you'll be misunderstood or attacked. You end up in this internal war with yourself asking if it's even worth it to talk about or not. But just like the song says, sometimes you gotta break the silence and put someone in their place to show them you can't be cut down anymore. Sometimes the path with resistance is the only way forward, and it's better to take it than to stay in silence."
Sleep Theory's Cullen Moore added, "Being asked to be a part of writing 'Break The Silence' is something that's extremely special to me. Nevertel is a band that I've been a fan of for a very long time and now that we're good friends with them seems unreal. I love these guys. I love what they do and I love the people that they are. I can't wait for everyone to hear what we've put together because I think it's exactly what people would expect from a Nevertel x Sleep Theory track."
