Why Wolfgang Van Halen Pulled Out Of Ozzy's Final Concert

Wolfgang Van Halen explains in a new interview the reason why he pulled out of taking part in Ozzy Osbourne's final concert, the Back To The Beginning Farewell Concert in Birmingham, England back in July.
The special event took place shortly before Ozzy passed away and saw and all-star lineup of music stars take the stage before he performed solo and reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for one final performance.
Van Halen was originally scheduled to be one of the special guests, that included Pantera, Metallica, Alice In Chains, Tool, Guns N' Roses and more. But he canceled his appearance a short time before the special event took place.
He said at the time, "I, unfortunately, had to back out because the Creed tour starts the day after, and I [wouldn't] be able to pull it off unfortunately. I'm very excited to watch it, but I unfortunately had to back out."
Wolfgang just further explained during a new interview with 106.7 Rockklassiker in Sweden. He revealed, "We had the flights purchased, the hotels ready to go. We also, obviously, have 'The End', album, we were planning on that release, but we hadn't announced it yet.
"And then the rehearsal schedules moved. So, at that point, with how many people had bought hotels and, and everything, we literally couldn't make it, after that schedule changed.
"One, I had to rehearse for the Creed tour that I was about to go on. And then two, even if we wanted to go out there, there was no way to get a hotel or a flight that quickly after it changed. So, we couldn't do it, unfortunately."
Although he did not take part int eh Back To The Beginning event, he did participate in Ozzy's induction into the Rock Hall as a solo artist. He said, "I was really happy I was able to do the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame thing for Ozzy, and I got to see him then. But yeah, I was very bummed about that. Sometimes things just sort of happen that way."
