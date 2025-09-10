Ashes And Diamonds (Feat. Members Of Bauhaus, PiL and Sade) Streaming 'Setting Yourself Up For Love'

Ashes And Diamonds, featuring Daniel Ash (Bauhaus, Love And Rockets, Tones on Tail), Bruce Smith (Public Image Ltd., The Pop Group), and Paul Spencer Denman (Sade, Sweetback), have shared a new single "Setting Yourself Up For Love", from their forthcoming album "Ashes And Diamonds Are Forever", which will arrive on Halloween (Oct 31).

Reybee sent over these details: Guitarist/vocalist Ash said of the track, "I love the way this one builds and builds". "Setting Yourself Up For Love" eases up on the gas pedal at the onset, only to build up in momentum. "It occurred to us that we should put something out for the second single that was more in the way of a real song as opposed to a stomping groove that was 'On A Rocka,' showing that we are not a one trick pony. Haha!"

With the reverb set to eleven and drummer Bruce Smith maintaining a momentum-building beat and Paul Spencer Denham's bass propelling the motion forward, Daniel's vocals and thick guitars weave through the song like a motorcycle through traffic. "Bruce had this killa loop that I could listen to all day," adds Paul. "It was fierce. It seemed to me the loop just needed something real low and gritty. I played F and hit the strings real hard and we put a 'rat' (it's a foot pedal I like to use on it for extra growl). And I just stayed on that one note for the whole song! Keep it simple stupid!"

"This song started with an idea that I sent to Daniel," explains Bruce. "It was just the synth part and the drums. He took it and wrote the song, only adding the chord changes at the end. What he came up with was not what I expected at all! The beauty of Daniel's writing!"

The collective admiration that each of the three storied musicians have for each other's talents is the glue that binds them together. Bringing the strength of past histories and giving It their all (Daniel - Bauhaus, Love And Rockets, Tones on Tail, Bruce - Public Image Ltd., The Pop Group, Paul - Sade, Sweetback), Ashes And Diamonds is the culmination of three different musical pinnacles, combining forces in a fascinating intersection of creativity.

"Ashes And Diamonds is the sound of three people being honest," says Paul. "We've all been around the block a few times, and I hope some young kids hear this and wanna go smash down some walls, throw bricks and be inspired like we were when we were young!" Adds Bruce, "That's what experience gives you,,, the ability to play only what the song needs."

Ashes And Diamonds Are Forever marinated for a handful of years before being ready for release this Fall. With its beginnings pre-Covid when Paul's wife Kim suggested to him and Daniel that Bruce would be a killer drummer, the three musicians wrote and collaborated in studio and remotely for years. Eventually, the three rejoined in-person to record the album in Los Angeles. Holed up for ten days with engineer Robert Adam Stevenson (Queens of the Stone Age, Jane's Addiction, The Kills), they recorded and mixed 12 songs, banging it old school. What they ended up with is a chef-d'oeuvre, each song bubbling with potent anticipation and erupting with adrenaline, fortified by each band member's notable histories. "This album has been in the making for about seven years," says Daniel. "It should have been seven months tops but because of Covid and the three of us being perfectionists..." he trails off with a laugh.

