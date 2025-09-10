Fear, Rancid, Pennywise Lead Punk Tribute To Motorhead

Motorhead have shared previously unreleased collaboration with punk legends The Damned on their classic song "Neat Neat Neat" to announced that the forthcoming "Led By Deaf - A Punk Tribute To Motorhead ", which will hit stores on Halloween.

Here is the official announcement: Heavy metal and punk rock! It's fair to say that these two noisy tribes now have a great deal in common - often melding together, almost indistinguishable, to produce bastard offspring of their own. But it wasn't always this way. Indeed, there was a time when fists were more likely to be thrown than bumped, and beers more likely to be hurled than shared - except when it came to Motorhead. That was the one band all could agree on. The one band that was truly ours!

But while Motorhead's impact on metal has long been acknowledged, their influence on punk, particularly the post-Sex Pistols second wave shouldn't be underestimated. Cause and effect: It's that simple. And such is the case with hundreds, thousands, of other bands, all made faster, dirtier, louder, better, by Motorhead. None more so than in punk rock. And that's because Motorhead were, in essence, a punk rock band.

Lemmy once said: "The punks loved us. The only reason we weren't in that lot was because we had long hair, so obviously we must be heavy metal. That was the thinking. But a lot of kids heard us without seeing a picture, so they thought we were a punk band."

Across the fourteen tracks on the cunningly titled Killed By Deaf - A Punk Tribute To Motorhead (Oct. 31, BMG Recordings), you'll hear a loving tribute to Motorhead from some of punk rock's biggest and most respected bands. Luminaries like Rancid, Pennywise, Lagwagon, GBH, The Bronx, and FEAR all contribute raucous versions of their favorite Motorhead tracks... and also up-and-coming upstarts like Slaughterhouse contribute, because, let's face it Motorhead always loved and championed the underdogs.

Lemmy and Motorhead aren't honored with their own space in the Punk Rock Museum for nothing. Long before they covered the Sex Pistols' "God Save the Queen" on We Are Motorhead and long before writing "R.A.M.O.N.E.S." for the 1916 album in tribute to New York's finest, Motorhead were sharing stages with the likes of The Damned, as they would continue to do many times over the years. Hell, Lemmy even joined The Damned (when they were The Doomed), albeit briefly, and playing some now infamous shows, and playing bass on a couple of studio tracks. It's only fitting then, that the only non- Motorhead song on this album is from when he teamed up with them again in 2002 for a previously unheard and blistering version of The Damned's classic, "Neat Neat Neat."

Killed By Deaf - A Punk Tribute To Motorhead tracklist:

1. Pennywise - Ace of Spades

2. Rancid - Sex & Death

3. The Bronx - Over The Top

4. Lagwagon - Rock 'N' Roll

5. FEAR - The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

6. GBH - Bomber

7. Murphy's Law - Stay Clean

8. Slaughterhouse - Love Me Like A Reptile

9. The Casualties - The Hammer

10. Anti-Nowhere League - Born To Raise Hell

11. Love Canal - Voices In The Sky

12. Soldiers Of Destruction - Overkill

13. Wisdom In Chains - Iron Fist

14. Motorhead & The Damned - Neat Neat Neat

