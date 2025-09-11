Shinedown To Rock The Grand Ole Opry

Shinedown have announced that they will be helping the Grand Ole Opry celebrate their 100th anniversary by taking the stage of the famed country music forum on October 10th.

The band shared, "The four of us are beyond excited to step onto one of the most iconic stages in the world, for the first time. Even dreaming of standing on that stage felt out of reach when we were younger and would watch performances at the Opry.

"And now... here we are. Being part of their 100th year celebration is surreal and we could not be more grateful!!! We'll see you on October 10th in Nashville, TN at The Grand Ole Opry." Tickets are available here

Related Stories

Shinedown Kicks Off Second Leg of Massive Tour at TD Garden and Madison Square Garden

Lynyrd Skynyrd Stream 'Simple Man' Performance With Shinedown's Brent Smith

Shinedown's Brent Smith Sends Kudos To Billy Morrison Over Ozzy Collaboration Becoming A Hit

Shinedown's Eric Bass Streams 'I Had A Name' Album

News > Shinedown