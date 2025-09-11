Singled Out: The Minimum Wage's Ransom Note

The Minimum Wage just released their indie rock meets alt-country single "Ransom Note", and to celebrate singer/guitarist Nolan Jodes shares some details about the song. Here is the story:
"Ransom Note" is one of the oldest tunes in our catalogue. We just never got around to recording it until 2023. It was among the first collaborative songs we wrote. Domani (guitarist) was on a business trip and I think the idea of travel struck him - you get to a town, check into a hotel, where the rooms are all vaguely familiar but have strange vibes or auras...you never feel truly at home.
"I think I came up with the clumsy metaphor, like reading something where the text is all cutout letters like one of those ransom letters you see in the movies. It's legible - but oddly arranged and just different enough that it makes you feel uncomfortable.
The end result I think is very much strange little song that perfectly represents TMW
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
