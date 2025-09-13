Motley Crue's Vince Neil Suffered A Stroke

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil revealed that he suffered a stroke around Christmas of last year and has been working on recovering from it ahead of the band's Las Vegas Residency.
The band launched their residency tonight at Dolve Live At Park MGM and it will run through October 3rd. The band had originally set the string of shows to take place in late March through mid-April but postponed the run for "medical reasons".
Neil spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal and revealed that his stroke was the reason for the delay. He explained, "I had a stroke. My whole left side went out... I had to learn to walk again, and that was tough. The doctors said they didn't think I'd be able to go back on stage again. I go, 'No, no, I'm gonna do it. Watch and see.'
"I went from people carrying me to the bathroom, because I couldn't walk myself, finally to a wheelchair. I graduated to a walker, and then I had a cane. Now I don't need anything. But it's like a full-time job getting back to where you feel good again.
"It takes a while to get your brain to start moving your legs, for them to do what your brain wants to do. You try to walk but it doesn't come out right."
