Singled Out: Scott Collins' Extinguish The Flame

Nashville musician Scott Collins just released his new single "Extinguish The Flame", the follow-up to his "Bravery Is Necessary" album, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the new song. Here is the story:

Art (and music, especially) have always been one of the most effective vessels to process, make peace, or let go of challenging earth school experiences. My well known marriage and musical partnership with Kim Collins reached a transitional stage this year, involving separation and divorce.

The full moon lunar eclipse in Pisces on Sept 7, coinciding with Saturn retrograding to 29 degree Pisces, is a last dip into and through karmic contracts for many of us...a re-examining and a reckoning or reconciling.

This song is a nuanced recounting and reexamination, and a plea for both reckoning and reconciliation, and furthermore a realization that the twin flame myth is a limiting belief system that robs us of sole ownership of the individually unique searing soul each of us possess and are here to share.

There are most definitely sacred mirror humans that reflect things back to us that help us learn, but our light activation burns from the inside out, not outside in.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

Karley Scott Collins Flipping The Script With New Track 'Girlfriend'

Karley Scott Collins Announces 'Flight Risk' Album

Karley Scott Collins Finds Her 'American Boy'

Rising Country Songstress Karley Scott Collins Shares 'Runner'

News > Scott Collins