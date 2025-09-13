The Who Reveal Location Of Final North American Concert

Rock legends The Who have revealed that they will be performing the final show of their North American The Show Is Over Farewell Tour in the Palm Springs area next month.
The Acrisure Arena, located in "greater" Palm Springs area, shared, "The Who, one of the greatest rock bands of all time is coming to Acrisure Arena on October 1 for the last time on The Song is Over - The Final Show on the North American Farewell Tour! Tickets on sale this Wednesday, September 17th @ 10AM local."
The band also revealed that So Cal punk icons The Offspring will be supporting them when they hit the stage at the Hollywood Bowl next Friday, September 19th.
