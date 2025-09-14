Ozzy Osbourne's widow and manager Sharon Osbourne took to social media to share her first message with fans since the legendary metal vocalist's death on July 22nd.
Sharon wrote, "I'm still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you've shown on social media. Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it's carried me through many nights.
"Though I'm still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They'll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It's a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical.
"I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way."
Why Wolfgang Van Halen Pulled Out Of Ozzy's Final Concert
All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Brings Rock Back To MTV VMAs
Ozzy Osbourne Diary Of A Madman Bandmates Reunite To Cover The Who's The Real Me
Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs
Sharon Osbourne Shares First Message Since Ozzy's Death- The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Song 'Chrome Jets'- The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Song- more
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Suffered A Stroke- The Who Reveal Location Of Final North American Concert- Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' Expanded- more
Warren Zeiders Shares 'Only Bible'- Jake Owens Announces Scooter Jennings Coproduced Album With 'Long Time Lovein' You'- more
Tyler, The Creator Adds New Leg To Chromakopia: The World Tour- Jermaine Dupri Teams With Ceelo Green For 'Atlanna' Video- Illenium- more
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Caught In The Act: Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field
Dance Gavin Dance Relaese 'The Stickler' Video
Cartel Revisit 'Chroma' For 20th Anniversary
Sharon Osbourne Shares First Message Since Ozzy's Death
The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Song 'Chrome Jets'
The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Song To Announce 'Amorica' Box Set
Neil Young Reveal 4 New Albums For Official Release Series
I See Stars Deliver 'The Wheel' Album and 'Carry On For You' Video