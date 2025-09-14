Sharon Osbourne Shares First Message Since Ozzy's Death

Ozzy Osbourne's widow and manager Sharon Osbourne took to social media to share her first message with fans since the legendary metal vocalist's death on July 22nd.

Sharon wrote, "I'm still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you've shown on social media. Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it's carried me through many nights.

"Though I'm still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They'll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It's a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical.

"I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way."

Related Stories

Why Wolfgang Van Halen Pulled Out Of Ozzy's Final Concert

All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Brings Rock Back To MTV VMAs

Ozzy Osbourne Diary Of A Madman Bandmates Reunite To Cover The Who's The Real Me

Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs

News > Ozzy Osbourne