The Rasmus Recruit The Funeral Portrait Singer Lee Jennings For 'Weirdo'

The Rasmus have teamed up with The Funeral Portrait singer Lee Jennings for the title song of their brand new album "Weirdo" and the song's accompanying music video .

"'Weirdo' was the first song we wrote and it shaped the concept for the entire album," says frontman Lauri Ylonen. "It celebrates being different and individual. Since the first song I ever wrote in 1994 called 'Myself,' I've felt like an outcast and someone who doesn't quite fit in."

"Being a part of 'Weirdo' with The Rasmus has been incredible," continues The Funeral Portrait singer Lee Jennings. "It's an anthem for the outcasts, and I'm beyond proud of how it turned out. Working with such an iconic band has been awesome, and now we're hitting the road together across Europe. Get ready! The Funeral Portrait and The Rasmus are coming to represent all of the Weirdos across Europe this November."

Lauri said of the new album, "I find it comforting that our 11th album, WEIRDO, has pretty much the same message as on our first album released in 1996. It is to defend and praise the ones who are different from the masses and proudly being themselves as they are. It has been our philosophy from the very beginning."

Ylonen further explains the power behind being a "weirdo." "In this society I've always felt that I've had to prove myself for being the way I am or doing the things I do. I've always felt like an outsider not fitting the norm. I've been called a weirdo, misfit and a freak. That used to make me angry-but not anymore. It's become my source of strength and confidence. I've realized the power of it. All the people I find exciting and inspiring are somehow strange. We, the Weirdos, unite and feed off people's judging attitudes. The fact is they're just afraid of us. Afraid of our capability to create new and change the future. Are you a Weirdo? Join us..."

Related Stories

Bad Wolves Share 'Say It Again' Feature The Rasmus' Lauri Ylonen

The Rasmus Release 'Break These Chains' Video

The Rasmus Reveal 'Creatures of Chaos' Video

Soilwork Reveal New Official Band Lineup

News > The Rasmus