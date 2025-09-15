Sammy Hagar Launching 2026 Las Vegas Residency

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar will be returning to Las Vegas next spring to launch his second The Best of All Worlds residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Sammy launched his The Best Of All Worlds Tour Stays in Vegas residency this past April through May and following the final show he shared, "Thank you for one of the best musical three weeks of my life! #VegasRocks". It included a number of hashtags including #WillBeBack.

True to his word, the new residency dates will kick off on March 11th with additional shows on the 13th, 14th, 18th, 20th and 21st, followed by a second batch a shows that launch on September 18th, followed by shows on the 19th, 23rd, 25th and 26st.

According to the announcement, the new residency concerts will be a "celebration of Hagar's legendary catalog, including the deepest dive yet into his tenure with Van Halen yet. The Las Vegas residency represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this band of brothers deliver one of the most legendary hits-packed live shows of their careers."

Hagar shared via social media, "I can't tell you how hard it's been not to leak this announcement. I must say those last nine shows were some of the best shows I've done in my life. I love this band like no other and can't wait to do it again. One listen to the live residency record coming out and you will understand this is my idea of retirement!!!! Beats golf any day"

He included these details: "The Best of All Worlds Returns to Vegas! We're thrilled to announce new shows for the Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM with Sammy, Mad Anthony Bassman, Joe Satriani, Kenny Aronoff and Rai Thistlethwayte. Tickets on sale Friday, September 19 at 10 AM PT. Redhead presale TOMORROW at 10am, password REDHEADS.

