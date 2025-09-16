At The Gates Frontman Tomas Lindberg Dead At 52

At The Gates shared the sad news that frontman Tomas Lindberg died on Tuesday morning (September 16th) due to complications from his cancer treatment. He was 52.
The band shared, "[Tomas Lindberg 1972 - 2025] Tomas passed away this morning following complications related to his ongoing cancer treatment. Despite intensive medical efforts, his life could not be saved.
"Tomas - You were an inspiration to us all. A true friend, both compassionate & sympathetic. You will always be remembered for your generosity and your creative spirit.
"You will be eternally missed. Forever in our hearts."
