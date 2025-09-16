Dave Mason Retires From Touring Due To Health Issues

Traffic co-founder Dave Mason has announced that he is retiring from touring. The 79-year-old Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee made the decision based to his ongoing health challenges.

His camp shared: For those who have attended a Dave Mason concert, you know the standard of excellence he demanded of himself and his band. One of Mason's proudest achievements was keeping his performances entirely live and authentic-no backing loops, no overdubbed vocals, none of the "smoke and mirrors" often used to dilute the truth of a performance. Onstage, he was the real deal. Offstage, he embodied the consummate road dog, fully devoted to the work and the life he loved.

Dave Mason's career spans an incredible six decades, first rising to fame as the co-founder of the groundbreaking band Traffic. His successful solo career followed, producing classics like Feelin' Alright, Only You Know and I Know, Shouldn't Have Took More Than You Gave, We Just Disagree, Let It Flow, and Every Woman.

Often described as an "everywhere man", Mason lent his talent to some of the most iconic songs of our time, collaborating with Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Graham Nash, Cass Elliot, Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, Delaney & Bonnie, Spencer Davis Group, Eric Clapton, among others. His imprint on rock music is undeniable and monumental.

True to his artistic spirit, Mason will spend his retirement years pursuing creative projects, including an upcoming children's book and in his studio culling over unreleased tracks from his 60-year career of live performances. He retires from touring a happy man with a heart full of gratitude to his band members, business colleagues, and especially his legions of fans who made his life one of deep satisfaction and fulfillment. The immensity of his joy remains solid as he steps back from the stage.

Dave Mason's legacy is a testament to the enduring power of rock n' roll and to a man who has followed his passion with authenticity and joy for more than six decades. His music will continue to inspire and resonate for generations to come.

