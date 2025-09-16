Metallica Rock 'Master Of Puppets' At Rare Intimate Club Show

(hennemusic) Metallica rocked "Master Of Puppets" during a rare, intimate club show on August 28, and the band is sharing video from the concert.
A promotion for the August 29 launch of the group's own SiriusXM channel, Maximum Metallica, the event at a tent set up behind the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY (Long Island) was part of a contest that saw fans try to win a ticket to the performance.
"You'll find Maximum Metallica on Channel 42, where you'll hear "The Most Metallica Anywhere," including the hits, deep cuts, live shows, rare recordings, and exclusive interviews, plus behind-the-scenes stories and surprises straight from us. Whether you're new to the Metallica Family or you've lived all 176 Seasons alongside us, there is something for every fan on Maximum Metallica."
Metallica recorded the performance and broadcast it via original airing, as well as replays, streaming and on demand, on the SiriusXM channel.
Metallica is also sharing video of "Fuel" from the live event.
Get updated tour details and stream the two performance videos from Amagansett, NY here
