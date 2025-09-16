Singled Out: Torchlight Parade's Frankenstein of Death

St. Louis rockers Torchlight Parade just released a remastered version of "Frankenstein of Death" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"'Frankenstein of Death' was born from a jam between the family guys-Matt, Doug, Samuel, and Gavin-while conjuring riffs that thrum like a heartbeat in the shadows. Inspired by classic monster lore, the song is monstrous, relentless, and built to electrify every listener.

The lyrics follow a creature coming to life-chaotic, unstoppable, and larger than legend. Every riff mirrors its raw power, the chorus pulses like its heartbeat, and the bridge teases a playful curiosity as the monster discovers the world. Recording it was an intense ritual, layering guitars and vocals to create a sonic storm meant to explode live.

On stage, the song awakens fully. We play it at every show, and the audience absolutely loves it. Frankenstein makes a spine-chilling appearance, stalking the stage while Torch theatrically "whips" him, sending shivers and screams through the crowd. Every performance grows wilder, making this track a ritual for Torchlight Parade and our fans: heavy, theatrical, and thrillingly alive."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

