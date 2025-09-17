Aerosmith and Yungblud Team Up For New EP

After joining forces to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV VMAs Aerosmith and Yungblud are teaming up for a brand new EP entitled "One More Time", which will be released on November 21st.

Yungblud led a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during this year's MTV VMAs earlier this month and during the performance Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry took the stage to rock "Mama, I'm Coming Home", with Yungbllud returning to the stage to duet with Tyler for the stirring finale.

Now the band and Yungbllud just announced that they will be releasing the new collaborative EP and fans will be get their first taste of the project when the single "My Only Angel" is released this Friday at midnight.

Related Stories

Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs

Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Pays Tribute To His Wife With New Close Enemies Song

Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Postpone Tour Dates

Steven Tyler and Ronnie Wood Make Surprise Appearance At Black Sabbath Farewell

News > Aerosmith