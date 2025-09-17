.

Aerosmith and Yungblud Team Up For New EP

After joining forces to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV VMAs Aerosmith and Yungblud are teaming up for a brand new EP entitled "One More Time", which will be released on November 21st.

Yungblud led a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during this year's MTV VMAs earlier this month and during the performance Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry took the stage to rock "Mama, I'm Coming Home", with Yungbllud returning to the stage to duet with Tyler for the stirring finale.

Now the band and Yungbllud just announced that they will be releasing the new collaborative EP and fans will be get their first taste of the project when the single "My Only Angel" is released this Friday at midnight.

