.

Extreme Go Mad Max And Dune For 'X Out' Video

Bruce Henne | 09-17-2025
Extreme Go Mad Max And Dune For 'X Out' Video

(hennemusic) Extreme are debuting a video for "X Out", the latest single from the band's latest release "Six." "X Out" marks the seventh track issued from the 2023 project, which was produced by Bettencourt and recorded in his home studio in Los Angeles.

"We are very excited to share with you the brand-new video for "X Out"," says guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. "This song was always sonically cinematic to me. It instantly conjured up images of Mad Max, Dune."

Launched with the song "Rise", "Six" marked the Boston band's first new full record in 15 years. Stream the "X Out" video and add some Extreme to your collection here.

Related Stories
Extreme Go Mad Max And Dune For 'X Out' Video

Beyond the Pale Vocalist Janneke de Rooy Leaving The Band

Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs

Fallujah Pay Tribute To Meshuggah With 'The Obsidian Architect' Video

Sinsaenum Return With 'In Devastation'

News > Extreme

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Day In Rock

Aerosmith and Yungblud Team Up For New EP- Ozzy: No Escape From Now Documentary Trailer Released- Slash Live Album And Concert Film- more

At The Gates Frontman Tomas Lindberg Dead At 52- Dave Mason Retires From Touring Due To Health Issues- Sublime Take 'Ensenada' To No. 1- Joe Bonamassa- more

Day In Country

Eric Church Kicks Off Free The Machine Tour- NEEDTOBREATHE Expand Acoustic Tour- The Steel Wheels Celebrating 20th Anniversary With New Album- more

-
Day In Pop

ILLENIUM Launching Odyssey At Sphere Las Vegas- Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack Announced- Lettuce Share New Song 'Breathe'- more

Reviews

Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)

Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix

Live: The Pixies Rock Raleigh

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls

Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago

Latest News

Slash Announces 'Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival' Album and Concert Film

Atreyu Return With New Single 'Dead'

B.B. King's 100th Birthday To Be Marked With Year Long Celebration

Chrissie Hynde Share K.D. Lang Duet 'Me And Mrs. Jones'

Gotthard Announce 'More Stereo Crush' Mini Album With 'Ride The Wave'

Employed To Serve Deliver 'Treachery' Video

The Pretty Wild Share 'Paradox' Video And Announce New Album

Watch Midlake's New 'Days Gone By' Video