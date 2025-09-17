Extreme Go Mad Max And Dune For 'X Out' Video

(hennemusic) Extreme are debuting a video for "X Out", the latest single from the band's latest release "Six." "X Out" marks the seventh track issued from the 2023 project, which was produced by Bettencourt and recorded in his home studio in Los Angeles.

"We are very excited to share with you the brand-new video for "X Out"," says guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. "This song was always sonically cinematic to me. It instantly conjured up images of Mad Max, Dune."

Launched with the song "Rise", "Six" marked the Boston band's first new full record in 15 years. Stream the "X Out" video and add some Extreme to your collection here.

