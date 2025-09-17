Gotthard Announce 'More Stereo Crush' Mini Album With 'Ride The Wave'

Gotthard have shared a new single entitled "Ride The Wave", which comes from their forthcoming mini album "More Stereo Crush" that will arrive next spring. We were sent these details:

Gotthard literally keep riding the wave of success - and their new single confirms the band's enduring high impressively! Just days after their latest TV appearance - this time at Germany's popular Sunday noon program, ZDF's 'Rock im Garten' - the Swiss hard rock icons have released a brand new single called "Ride The Wave".

The track continues the way the group have taken with their 2025 milestone Stereo Crush (March 21 via Reigning Phoenix Music), and will surely sweeten the last weeks of the summer - and also above and beyond, of course!

Loosely yet boldly kick-started by massive guitar riffing and drums, the single brings an instant feel-good vision to the listeners minds: the sun is burning while you're cruising through the desert or along the coast in your vintage cabriolet. With "Ride The Wave," GOTTHARD invite you to have the time of your life leaving all negativity behind and build on the life-celebrating momentum they've created on Stereo Crush. Turn it up!

"'Ride The Wave' went through a couple of versions and recording sessions before we finally found the right vibe for the album. It has this raw, old-school rock energy with gritty guitar riffs and a powerhouse vocal performance of Nic Maeder," adds guitarist Freddy Scherer.

Set to make additional impact, the new song will also be part of GOTTHARD's upcoming mini album, aptly titled More Stereo Crush.

