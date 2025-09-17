Ozzy: No Escape From Now Documentary Trailer Released

A brand new Ozzy Osbourne documentary entitled "Ozzy: No Escape From Now" is set to premiere on Paramount+ on October 7th and the streaming service has shared a trailer and description for the film.

Here is the synopsis: This is Ozzy like you've never seen before: an honest, warm and deeply personal portrait of one of the greatest rock stars of all-time, detailing how the singer's world shuddered to a halt six years ago, forcing him to contemplate who he really is, confront his own mortality and question whether or not he can ever perform on stage for one last time.

Addressing his health issues and impact of his Parkinson's diagnosis, the film showcases the central role music continues to play in Ozzy's life, also proving his mischievous sense of humor remains resolutely intact despite it all.

Directed by BAFTA-award winner Tania Alexander, the documentary began filming in early 2022, during the recording sessions for Ozzy's thirteenth studio album, the 2x Grammy Award-winning Patient Number 9.

Featuring full access to Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne and their children, Ozzy: No Escape From Now also includes a host of key contributors in his life, including bandmate Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses), Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan (Tool), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), guitarist Zakk Wylde, producer Andrew Watt and friend/musician Billy Morrison, all of whom help deliver a human view of a man who remains a hero to millions.

