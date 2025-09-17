A brand new Ozzy Osbourne documentary entitled "Ozzy: No Escape From Now" is set to premiere on Paramount+ on October 7th and the streaming service has shared a trailer and description for the film.
Here is the synopsis: This is Ozzy like you've never seen before: an honest, warm and deeply personal portrait of one of the greatest rock stars of all-time, detailing how the singer's world shuddered to a halt six years ago, forcing him to contemplate who he really is, confront his own mortality and question whether or not he can ever perform on stage for one last time.
Addressing his health issues and impact of his Parkinson's diagnosis, the film showcases the central role music continues to play in Ozzy's life, also proving his mischievous sense of humor remains resolutely intact despite it all.
Directed by BAFTA-award winner Tania Alexander, the documentary began filming in early 2022, during the recording sessions for Ozzy's thirteenth studio album, the 2x Grammy Award-winning Patient Number 9.
Featuring full access to Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne and their children, Ozzy: No Escape From Now also includes a host of key contributors in his life, including bandmate Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses), Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan (Tool), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), guitarist Zakk Wylde, producer Andrew Watt and friend/musician Billy Morrison, all of whom help deliver a human view of a man who remains a hero to millions.
Aerosmith and Yungblud Team Up For New EP
Ozzy Osbourne's 'Blizzard Of Ozz' 45th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
Sharon Osbourne Shares First Message Since Ozzy's Death
Why Wolfgang Van Halen Pulled Out Of Ozzy's Final Concert
Aerosmith and Yungblud Team Up For New EP- Ozzy: No Escape From Now Documentary Trailer Released- Slash Live Album And Concert Film- more
At The Gates Frontman Tomas Lindberg Dead At 52- Dave Mason Retires From Touring Due To Health Issues- Sublime Take 'Ensenada' To No. 1- Joe Bonamassa- more
Eric Church Kicks Off Free The Machine Tour- NEEDTOBREATHE Expand Acoustic Tour- The Steel Wheels Celebrating 20th Anniversary With New Album- more
ILLENIUM Launching Odyssey At Sphere Las Vegas- Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack Announced- Lettuce Share New Song 'Breathe'- more
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Slash Announces 'Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival' Album and Concert Film
Atreyu Return With New Single 'Dead'
B.B. King's 100th Birthday To Be Marked With Year Long Celebration
Chrissie Hynde Share K.D. Lang Duet 'Me And Mrs. Jones'
Gotthard Announce 'More Stereo Crush' Mini Album With 'Ride The Wave'
Employed To Serve Deliver 'Treachery' Video
The Pretty Wild Share 'Paradox' Video And Announce New Album
Watch Midlake's New 'Days Gone By' Video