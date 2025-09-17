Singled Out: The Fell's Face Out

Rock supergroup The Fell, which features Billy Sheehan, Mike Krompass, Toby Rand and Nick Chiarore, just released their second single "Face Out", and to celebrate we asked Mike to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Face Out" was one of those songs that came from a place of needing to break through. Lyrically, it's about realizing that sometimes the hardest thing isn't letting go, it's facing forward. We all carry weight from the past, and if you hold onto it too tightly, it can stop you from ever stepping into something better. That moment when you decide to stop looking back...that's what "Face Out" represents for me.

Musically, the track came together fast...I came up the track in the studio and felt it had such a cool vibe..Toby heard it and we came up with such a cool melody together, it almost wrote itself. We wanted it to feel urgent but anthemic, something that balances catchy pop-ish melody with a modern edge but guitar classic elements. Billy Sheehan's bass tone and energy brought this massive foundation, Toby poured so much emotion and soul into the vocal, and Nick always kills it. I wanted my guitars cut through in a throw back grungy way that's both Modern heavy and dirty at the same time. It's the kind of collaboration that reminds you why you make music in the first place...everyone pushed it further than it started.

We wanted every moment to feel alive, like it was on the edge of exploding but still in control. It's definitely a snapshot for what's coming on the EP. If you've ever been stuck in a place of holding on too long, I think "Face Out" will speak to you the way it did to us when we wrote it.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

