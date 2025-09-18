Iron Maiden Reveal First Dates For 2026 Run For Your Lives World Tour

Iron Maiden have announced that The Run For Your Lives World Tour will return to Europe and beyond in 2026 and have announced the first dates of their very busy schedule for 2026. The group shared these details:

They will start with a summer return to Europe to predominantly play festivals and also stadiums in countries and regions not visited in 2025. Further dates for the rest of the world will be announced later.

The initial European dates are listed below, with more festival appearances to be announced in due course. It's a busy year so following this there will be no Maiden shows in 2027. A special UK headline show will take place on July 11th 2026 - more details will be revealed for this over the coming days.

The band will also to return to Paris so that our Run For Your Lives show can be filmed for our fans and for posterity! We chose an indoor stadium to see the best of the production and also a great audience which we know Paris is and always has been for us. It was great to see fans embrace the request to limit phone use on the recent tour, creating a powerful atmosphere that elevated every show. For 2026, the band asks audiences to continue this approach, ensuring concerts are experienced fully in the moment.

In Paris only, general admission tickets (standing) will be entirely phone-free with Yondr's secure pouch system, guaranteeing the best possible environment for both fans and filming. More information on this can be found on IronMaiden.com.

Rest assured we will be visiting as many of you as possible next year, before the band take a well-earned break from the road in 2027.

RUN FOR YOUR LIVES WORLD TOUR 2026:

MAY

23 Athens, GREECE - OAKA

26 Sofia, BULGARIA - Vasil Levski Stadium

28 Bucharest, ROMANIA - Arena Națională

30 Bratislava, SLOVAKIA - Národný Futbalový Štadión

JUNE

02 Hannover, GERMANY - Heinz von Heiden Arena

10 Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS - Ziggo Dome

17 Milan, ITALY - San Siro Stadium

22 Paris, FRANCE - Paris La Defense Arena

28 Lyon - Decines, FRANCE - Groupama Stadium

JULY

07 Lisbon, PORTUGAL - Estádio da Luz

11 UK Headline Show - Details to be revealed

