Pavlov's Dog Releasing New Album 'Wonderlust' Next Month

09-18-2025
Pavlov's Dog have announced that they will be releasing their new album "Wonderlust", on October 3rd via Ruff Records. We were sent these details: In 2024, as Pavlov's Dog celebrated the release of the career-spanning retrospective box set Essential Recordings 1974-2018, the band was already hard at work on a new album of original material. That album, entitled Wonderlust, has now arrived on Ruf Records -- a half-century after their debut LP Pampered Menial with the hit "Julia" briefly made Pavlov's Dog the darlings of the 1970's
progressive rock scene.

"I'm so proud of "Wonderlust." Sometimes it just takes a half century to discover the proper lyrics, chords and melodies," says Pavlov's Dog lead singer, guitarist and main songwriter, David Surkamp. "Abbie Steilling has created some of our most haunting moments with her breathtaking string arrangements. In fact, the entire Pavlov Dog ensemble have delivered the best work of my life so far. Very exciting here in my winter years!"

Wonderlust is a work of exceptional creativity, with songs built on intelligent songwriting, top-flight musicianship, and the unfailing flair for the dramatic that has been a hallmark of the band's sound throughout the years.

Formed originally in St. Louis, Missouri in the early 1970s, Pavlov Dog's unique blend of rock, classical, and folk music turned them into cult legends. Their initial moment in the sun was brief, however: by 1977, the original lineup had already dissolved. The aforementioned Surkamp carried on creating and rejoined fellow founding member Doug Rayburn to record Lost In America in 1990. The second chapter of Pavlov Dog's career, however, didn't truly get going until well after the turn of the millennium, with a talented assemblage of next-generation musicians carrying the band's legacy forward.

