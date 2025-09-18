Singled Out: Gatlin Black's One Last Chance

Pembroke, Ontario rockers Gatlin Black just released their new song, "One Last Chance," and to celebrate frontman and founder Jake Weckwerth tells us about the track. Here is the story:

"One Last Chance" was written during a time of personal turmoil and at the height of my cocaine and alcohol addiction. At the same time I was also in a dead end relationship but was determined to battle on for her love despite self-sabotage and repetitive hairy situations. Through the good and the bad one theme was continuous - I was always begging for "One Last Chance".

After losing every battle I finally had won the war, choosing a clean and sober lifestyle in order to put my health, goals, dreams and people I love and care about first. When the song finally arrived on my doorstep I quickly realized that the lyrics were no longer the scratched-out ramblings of a madman, but were the scriptures of my new beginnings.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Gatlin Black