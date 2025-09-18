Singled Out: Gatlin Black's One Last Chance

Pembroke, Ontario rockers Gatlin Black just released their new song, "One Last Chance," and to celebrate frontman and founder Jake Weckwerth tells us about the track. Here is the story:
"One Last Chance" was written during a time of personal turmoil and at the height of my cocaine and alcohol addiction. At the same time I was also in a dead end relationship but was determined to battle on for her love despite self-sabotage and repetitive hairy situations. Through the good and the bad one theme was continuous - I was always begging for "One Last Chance".
After losing every battle I finally had won the war, choosing a clean and sober lifestyle in order to put my health, goals, dreams and people I love and care about first. When the song finally arrived on my doorstep I quickly realized that the lyrics were no longer the scratched-out ramblings of a madman, but were the scriptures of my new beginnings.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Slash and Steven Tyler Surprise Fans At The Who's Hollywood Bowl Show- Iron Maiden Reveal First Dates For 2026 Tour- mgk Launching World Tour- more
Aerosmith and Yungblud Team Up For New EP- Ozzy: No Escape From Now Documentary Trailer Released- Slash Live Album And Concert Film- more
Eric Church Kicks Off Free The Machine Tour- NEEDTOBREATHE Expand Acoustic Tour- The Steel Wheels Celebrating 20th Anniversary With New Album- more
Ed Sheeran Announce North American LOOP Stadium Tour- Madonna Returns To Warner Brothers For New Dance Album- Sarah McLachlan Better Broken Tour- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Slash and Steven Tyler Surprise Fans At The Who's Hollywood Bowl Show
Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' And 'A Night At The Opera' Getting 50th Anniversary Reissues
Wolfgang Van Halen Drops by Ola Englund's Studio
The Halo Effect Share Cover Of W.A.S.P.'s 'I Wanna Be Somebody'
The Cab Returning With First New Music in Over 10 Years
Fall Out Boy Expand 'From under A Cork Tree' For 20th Anniversary
Pavlov's Dog Releasing New Album 'Wonderlust' Next Month
Brian Setzer Returning To Reverb With New Batch Of Gear And Memorabilia