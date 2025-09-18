Slash and Steven Tyler Surprise Fans At The Who's Hollywood Bowl Show

Guns N' Roses icon Slash and Steven Tyler did surprise jams with The Joe Perry Project when they opened The Who's Hollywood Bowl show on Wednesday night (September 17th) as part of The Song is Over Farewell Tour.

Live Nation shared these details: Slash joined the band on the Aerosmith classic "Mama Kin", and then Steven Tyler jumped on stage for a live jam with The Joe Perry Project - featuring Aerosmith's legendary co-founder/ guitarist Perry, the Black Crowes' Chris Robinson, and Brad Whitford, Buck Johnson, Robert DeLeo, and Eric Kretz.

Tyler made the best of the two-song reunion, with the tight collective ripping through Aerosmith classics Walk This Way, and Train Kept A Rollin', deftly warming up the crowd for the Who's two-hour tour de force.

The final show on 'The Song Is Over' Farewell Tour is on Wednesday, October 1 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA.

