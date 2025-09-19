Aerosmith and Yungblud Share 'My Only Angel' Video

Aerosmith and Yungblud are streaming their new single "My Only Angel," the first taste of their forthcoming collaborative EP "One More Time", which will be hitting stores on November 21st.

The EP and single follows the legendary band and the fast rising rockstar joining forces to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne for a performance of "Mama, I'm Coming Home" at the MTV VMAs.

Yungblud led a tribute to Ozzy during the awards ceremony broadcast that ended with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry taking the stage to rock "Mama, I'm Coming Home", with Yungblud duetting with Tyler for the stirring finale.

The decision to meet Yungblud and make this music with him...was like plugging into pure electricity!" says Steven Tyler. 'For Joe and me it was another cosmic collision... to find ourselves in the studio with this outrageously talented and positively wild animal named Dom. Here's this kid that lives his life out loud...grew up on our records and the British invasion... and now we're in the studio together creating something that bridges generations. He devoured all the same greats looked up to...and then he started to dream on. It's as simple as that." Tyler declares. "When we sang and played together for the first time there was an immediate unspoken vibration throughout the studio... it reminded me of the wheels of the car vibrating my seat as the boys and I drove into Boston 50 years ago for the very first time. It had that same deep intimate pressure of necessity. To make it... make it great... something fresh and new...and make it last forever. That's the rock n roll way baby! Yungblud wants this next chapter in rock history and asked us to be a part of it. We got on so well... the vibe in the room was epic from the start... we had a blast... and were truly honored to write with him! Rock and roll becomes timeless when you pour your heart and soul into it... that's when the magic happens."

Of the collaboration, Joe Perry said, "A year ago, I got a call that Yungblud wanted to come to Sarasota to work with me and write some songs. I had heard his single and said, hell yeah, this guy's got the juice. Four days in the studio and we got to know each other along with his team. I called Steven and told him, you have to hear this guy Yungblud - he's the real deal. Fast forward to May and we're in the studio with Steven recording new music. The end result turned out to be an amazing collaboration between Aerosmith and Yungblud. Let the music do the talking."

Yungblud shares: "Aerosmith have been such a staple of rock and roll and showmanship for me, so I've been ready for this my whole life. As soon as we entered the studio, the chemistry exploded and the songs just poured out of us. It's the kind of collaboration that young me wouldn't even dream of so to sit here holding a vinyl in my hand that says Aerosmith and YUNGBLUD on it is truly blowing my mind. Steven and Joe are at the top of their game and working with them is a huge f***ing honor. I'm making records with my hero's, the shows insane every night and rock 'n' roll is waking the f*** up whether you like it or not. I'm loving every second."

Related Stories

Aerosmith and Yungblud Team Up For New EP

Yungblud, Aerosmith Icons Part Of All-Star Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne For MTV VMAs

Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Pays Tribute To His Wife With New Close Enemies Song

Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Postpone Tour Dates

News > Aerosmith